Trump campaign announces $55 million ad buy in final two weeks

President Trump holds up a MAGA hat in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 14. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee plan to spend an additional $55 million on coordinated ad buys in the remaining two weeks of the 2020 election, campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a Monday call.
What to watch: The campaign and the RNC will jointly target Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan — all considered critical swing states. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel told reporters on a Monday call that one ad would target Joe Biden's health care plan.
The state of play: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last week that three senior Trump advisers who recently talked to Stepien walked away believing he thinks they will lose.
- Despite his pessimistic tone in private conversations, Stepien told reporters on Monday that he is "certain" that President Trump will win Florida, Ohio, Iowa and Nevada.
- "I don't agree with the Biden campaign about very much, but I do agree with their assertion that this is a close race," Stepien said, referencing a memo on the state of the race by Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.
Go deeper: Democrats are destroying Republicans in a "green tsunami" of fundraising