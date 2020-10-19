1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign announces $55 million ad buy in final two weeks

President Trump holds up a MAGA hat in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 14. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee plan to spend an additional $55 million on coordinated ad buys in the remaining two weeks of the 2020 election, campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a Monday call.

What to watch: The campaign and the RNC will jointly target Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan — all considered critical swing states. RNC chair Ronna McDaniel told reporters on a Monday call that one ad would target Joe Biden's health care plan.

The state of play: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last week that three senior Trump advisers who recently talked to Stepien walked away believing he thinks they will lose.

  • Despite his pessimistic tone in private conversations, Stepien told reporters on Monday that he is "certain" that President Trump will win Florida, Ohio, Iowa and Nevada.
  • "I don't agree with the Biden campaign about very much, but I do agree with their assertion that this is a close race," Stepien said, referencing a memo on the state of the race by Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.

Go deeper: Democrats are destroying Republicans in a "green tsunami" of fundraising

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The green tsunami

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The most shocking pre-election result neither side can dispute is in: Democrats are destroying Republicans in truly historic ways in fundraising. 

Why it matters: Money can’t buy elections, but it sure helps. And Joe Biden and a half dozen Senate Democratic candidates are bathing in cash, often with 2x or 3x advantages over their opponents. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What Trump's debate coaches are telling him

President Trump at the Sept. 29 debate in Ohio. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is telling him ahead of Thursday's final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.

What to watch: Trump will tell more jokes and try, if he can stay on message, to strike a softer tone. At the same time, aides expect Trump to keep going after Biden's son Hunter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightHans Nichols
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What early voting can (and can't) tell us about the election

Adapted from TargetSmart. (Battleground states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.) Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Democratic strategists think the early numbers show a 2020 electorate that's bigger, younger and more diverse than in 2016 — and not just shifting forward votes that would have otherwise arrived on Election Day.

The big picture: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow