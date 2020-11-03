Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump campaign to run election night war room on White House grounds

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will run its election night war room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located steps from the West Wing, the campaign confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The decision to move the main political operation from the campaign's headquarters in Arlington, Va., to the White House complex is the latest example of the Trump administration blurring the lines between governing and political activity.

What they're saying: “The war room needed to be in close proximity to the president and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios.

  • "Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel.”
  • The New York Times' Maggie Haberman first reported this development.

Flashback: The decision to host Trump's acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention from the White House South Lawn served as one of the most blatant examples of the blurring of staged campaign-style events and official business of governing on the White House premises. It violated traditional norms and, many critics argue, was in violation of the Hatch Act.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign: "Under no scenario" will Trump be declared winner on election night

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden campaign is preparing for a long election night and is warning the country — and the media — to ignore any victory declaration from President Trump before all the ballots are counted.

Why it matters: Trump has told confidants that he will prematurely declare victory on election night if he looks like he’s "ahead," even if crucial states haven't finished counting. “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a briefing Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi on Trump's election-night plans: "We’re ready for it all"

Photo by Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told HuffPost in an interview that "we're ready for it all" in the face of a contested election and an unpredictable President Trump.

Why it matters: Whether Trump attempts to claim an early victory, as Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports, or refuses a peaceful transition, Pelosi's team of lawyers, constitutional experts and institutions has a plan, she said on Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Birx contradicts Trump in election eve memo urging coronavirus action

White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Deborah Birx with President Trump at the White House in August. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said in a memo Monday first obtained by the Washington Post that the U.S. is "entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic."

Why it matters: In the memo on the eve of the election, Birx contradicts President Trump's repeated claims that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" in the virus fight, as she calls for "much more aggressive action" on the COVID-19 response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow