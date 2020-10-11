11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump wants to hit campaign trail every day through election

President Trump addresses hundreds of supporters on the White House South Lawn on Saturday, eight days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has asked his campaign to put him on the road every single day from now until Nov. 3.

Behind the scenes: His team is in the process of scheduling events to make that happen, two sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios. But not everyone thinks this is a good idea. One adviser said, “He’s going to kill himself.”

Why it matters: Look at the polls. Trump is in need of a rebound, and he's betting he's got a better chance on the move than sitting around the West Wing.

What we're hearing: The campaign is more worried than ever that seniors — a crucial voting bloc — are abandoning Trump over his handling of the pandemic.

  • "He really f----d up with seniors when he said not to worry about the virus and not to let it control your life," one Trump adviser told Axios. "There are so many grandparents who’ve gone almost a year without being able to see grandchildren."

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tells Axios: “The president has personal experience with COVID and understands what people are going through."

What's next: Trump hits the trail for the first time since contracting COVID-19 tomorrow for an airport rally in Sanford, Florida, followed by stops in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday.

Oct 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania drop boxes

A ballot drop box in the lobby of the Berks County Services Building in Reading. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

A federal judge on Saturday threw out an attempt by the Trump campaign and Republican Party to block ballot drop boxes and other voting policies in Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: The ruling represents a blow to the Trump campaign in a battleground state with less than a month before the election.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump speaks from White House in first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump said during a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House that the coronavirus "is going to disappear."

Why it matters: The rally with 300 to 400 attendees was the president's first public event since he contracted the coronavirus, and included conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - World

Trump campaign rejects Taliban's endorsement for U.S. president

President Trump speaks during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan in 2019. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign on Saturday firmly rejected the Taliban's endorsement of him ahead of next month's U.S. presidential election.

Driving the news: Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News the militant Afghan group admires the president's "America first" focus and that "Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban."

