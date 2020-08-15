43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign to flood the web with ads during Democratic convention

President Trump speaking in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 14. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will launch a four-day digital advertising push during the Democratic National Convention, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "It’s an attempt to be as digitally ubiquitous as possible during a nearly all-digital convention, and the Trump campaign will be tailoring its message to a direct attack on the Democratic platform as a far-left manifestation of a Republican’s worst fears," the Times writes.

The state of play: A national campaign ad will run atop YouTube for 96 hours starting Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic convention.

  • Banners will also cover home pages of the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and FoxNews.com, along with "unskippable" ads in swing states on Hulu, according to the Times. The total cost could top $10 million.

Campaign officials told the Times they were able to buy the ads because Democrats moved their original convention date and did not purchase slots for the new dates.

The other side: “No smoke and mirrors charade can conceal that Donald Trump’s failed leadership has cost over 167,000 Americans their lives and driven the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration into one of the deepest recessions in our history,” Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told the Times.

The big picture: President Trump will take the stage around Scranton, Pennsylvania — Joe Biden's hometown — on the same day that Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president, Politico reports.

Go deeper: 13 of Biden's former rivals to appear together at Democratic convention

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden signals fall strategy with new COVID-19 ads

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Gety Images

Joe Biden's campaign is doubling down on its criticism of President Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus, launching two new 30-second ads today on the heels of Biden's own call for an outdoor mask mandate.

Why it matters: With Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, now in place to amplify and augment the message, the campaign is signaling it will hit Trump on the pandemic every day until Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris sign documents to receive Democratic nomination

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Friday signed the required documents to receive the Democratic nomination for president and vice president at next week's convention.

Why it matters: The pair is officially one step closer to becoming the ticket to take on President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Former FBI advisor expected to plead guilty for falsifying email in Trump campaign probe

President Trump briefs reporters on August 14. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Clinesmith, who gave legal support to the FBI as it investigated ties between President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, is expected to plead guilty to falsifying a key document in the agency's probe, the New York Times reports, citing court documents made public on Friday.

Why it matters: The charging documents do not show any evidence that Clinesmith's actions were part of a broad conspiracy to undermine the president, per the Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow