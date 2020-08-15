Trump campaign to flood the web with ads during Democratic convention

The Trump campaign will launch a four-day digital advertising push during the Democratic National Convention, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "It’s an attempt to be as digitally ubiquitous as possible during a nearly all-digital convention, and the Trump campaign will be tailoring its message to a direct attack on the Democratic platform as a far-left manifestation of a Republican’s worst fears," the Times writes.

The state of play: A national campaign ad will run atop YouTube for 96 hours starting Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic convention.

Banners will also cover home pages of the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and FoxNews.com, along with "unskippable" ads in swing states on Hulu, according to the Times. The total cost could top $10 million.

Campaign officials told the Times they were able to buy the ads because Democrats moved their original convention date and did not purchase slots for the new dates.

The other side: “No smoke and mirrors charade can conceal that Donald Trump’s failed leadership has cost over 167,000 Americans their lives and driven the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration into one of the deepest recessions in our history,” Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told the Times.

The big picture: President Trump will take the stage around Scranton, Pennsylvania — Joe Biden's hometown — on the same day that Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president, Politico reports.

