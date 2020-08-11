13 of Biden's former rivals to appear together at Democratic convention

In a show of unity at the Democratic National Convention, 13 of Joe Biden's former 2020 challengers will appear via video to talk about the party's vision for the country and how they'll work with Biden to get it done.

Why it matters: Coalescing around Biden and his eventual running mate will help Democrats head into the general election against President Trump with a united front — unlike what they did in 2016.

Details: The 13 former presidential candidates include Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; Reps. Seth Moulton and Beto O'Rourke; Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire Tom Steyer.