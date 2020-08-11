13 of Biden's former rivals to appear together at Democratic convention

Democratic presidential candidates at the primary debate in Charleston, SC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
In a show of unity at the Democratic National Convention, 13 of Joe Biden's former 2020 challengers will appear via video to talk about the party's vision for the country and how they'll work with Biden to get it done.
Why it matters: Coalescing around Biden and his eventual running mate will help Democrats head into the general election against President Trump with a united front — unlike what they did in 2016.
Details: The 13 former presidential candidates include Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren; Reps. Seth Moulton and Beto O'Rourke; Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire Tom Steyer.
- The former candidates will appear in two videos — one airing Aug. 17 (Monday) and the second on Aug. 20 (Thursday), the final night of the convention.
- The videos are meant to be candid conversations through a Zoom-like platform, and several of those involved will appear in both videos.
- Many of the candidates will make solo remarks in addition to the Democratic super-Zoom.