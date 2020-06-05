1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign removes ad that violated NASA guidelines by showing astronauts

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launches with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. Photo: SpaceX via Getty Images

The Trump campaign removed an ad this week that violated NASA guidelines by featuring images of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who launched to the International Space Station last week, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: NASA doesn't allow the likenesses of its astronauts to be used in advertisements, and an agency spokesperson told Bloomberg it was unaware of the video until it had been posted.

  • Karen Nyberg, a retired astronaut and Hurley's wife, tweeted, "I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong."

The big picture: Trump has made increased space investment and exploration a focus of his administration — and attended the launch in Florida.

  • His administration also made the Space Force the newest branch of the military.

Felix Salmon
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unpacking a surprise jobs report

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Can we trust this morning's surprisingly good employment report?

  • The short answer: Yes.
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The emergency era of environmental policy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Welcome to the crisis era of energy and environmental policymaking.

Driving the news: A new White House executive order, citing COVID-19, invokes emergency powers to accelerate and even waive some environmental reviews of infrastructure and energy projects.

Kia Kokalitcheva
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

HBCUs are missing from the discussion on venture capital's diversity

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Venture capital is beginning a belated conversation about its dearth of black investors and support of black founders, but hasn't yet turned its attention to the trivial participation of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as limited partners in funds.

Why it matters: This increases educational and economic inequality, as the vast majority of VC profits go to limited partners.

