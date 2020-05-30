Updated 5 mins ago - Science

Live updates: SpaceX attempts to launch NASA astronauts Saturday

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

At 3:22 p.m. ET today, SpaceX is expected to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station for the first time.

Why it matters: The liftoff — should it go off without a hitch — will be the first time a private company has launched people to orbit. It will also bring crewed launches back to the U.S. for the first time in nine years, since the end of the space shuttle program.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day...

You can watch the launch live via NASA TV in the window below:

The latest: Behnken and Hurley are now at the launch pad and loading into the Crew Dragon. After a number of tests, SpaceX will close up the hatch and get ready to fuel the Falcon 9 rocket.

What to watch: Like SpaceX's first launch attempt on Wednesday, weather will likely be the limiting factor for liftoff on Saturday.

  • At the moment, the Air Force is predicting a 50/50 chance that the weather will be good for liftoff during the instantaneous launch window.
  • Live coverage of the launch should include video of Hurley and Behnken saying a last goodbye to their families before heading to the launch pad and loading into the Crew Dragon capsule.
  • If all goes according to plan, the capsule should dock to the space station at about 10:29 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer
23 hours ago - Science

How to watch SpaceX's first crewed launch Saturday

The Crew Dragon atop its Falcon 9 rocket. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX plans to attempt to launch NASA astronauts to orbit for the first time on Saturday, if the weather cooperates.

Why it matters: If it works, this launch will mark the first time a private company has sent humans to orbit, and could be the beginning of the end of NASA's reliance on Russia for flights to and from the International Space Station.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The aftermath of George Floyd's death: Everything you need to know

A mural outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, near where George Floyd was killed in an encouner with police. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in jail under $500,000 bail on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter after a video of him kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes and Floyd's death catapulted the country's major cities into a state of protest.

The big picture: Floyd's fatal run-in with police is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,974,938— Total deaths: 365,976 — Total recoveries — 2,522,819Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,750,203 — Total deaths: 102,906 — Total recoveries: 406,446 — Total tested: 16,099,515Map.
  3. Economy: What U.S. workplaces may look like next — George Floyd's killing and economic calamity are both part of America's unfinished business — The future of mobility in the post-pandemic world.
  4. States: New York City will reopen June 8, Cuomo says.
  5. Supreme Court: Chief Justice Roberts sides with liberals in denying challenge to California's pandemic worship rules.
  6. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow