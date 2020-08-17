The Trump campaign announced it had started selling face masks on Monday, saying President Trump "urges all patriotic Americans to wear a face cover when they are unable to socially distance."

Why it matters: Trump initially refused to wear face masks and called them a "double-edged sword." He also appeared to mock presumptive Joe Biden for wearing a face mask in public in May.

The Trump campaign also said face masks were optional at its rally in Tulsa, Okla. where thousands of people gathered.

Between the lines per Axios' Margaret Talev: This gives Trump a prop to try to take credit for the widespread bipartisan use of masks that began before he was advocating for it.

To be sure, mask use among his base increased once he belatedly got on board — the campaign figures if his supporters are going to wear a mask anyway it might as well be a billboard for him, and a campaign contribution.

The other side: The Biden campaign first started selling face masks in late May, CNN reports.

Joe Biden has taken a different approach to face masks than Trump, calling on governors to issue a three-month mandatory outdoor mask mandate.

