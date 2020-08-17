28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign starts selling 2020 face masks

Photo: Jim Watson/Getty Images

The Trump campaign announced it had started selling face masks on Monday, saying President Trump "urges all patriotic Americans to wear a face cover when they are unable to socially distance."

Why it matters: Trump initially refused to wear face masks and called them a "double-edged sword." He also appeared to mock presumptive Joe Biden for wearing a face mask in public in May.

Between the lines per Axios' Margaret Talev: This gives Trump a prop to try to take credit for the widespread bipartisan use of masks that began before he was advocating for it.

  • To be sure, mask use among his base increased once he belatedly got on board — the campaign figures if his supporters are going to wear a mask anyway it might as well be a billboard for him, and a campaign contribution. 

The other side: The Biden campaign first started selling face masks in late May, CNN reports.

  • Joe Biden has taken a different approach to face masks than Trump, calling on governors to issue a three-month mandatory outdoor mask mandate.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Jonathan Swan
Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside Trump's DNC counterprogramming

Trump delivers remarks to the New York City Police Benevolent Association at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign anticipates that Joe Biden will get a significant polling bump out of the Democratic National Convention. So the campaign has planned a week of heavy counterprogramming, with the president traveling to four battleground states. 

The state of play: Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin. Members of the Trump family will be campaigning, and two Trump-Pence bus tours with surrogates will be on the road and doing local media, said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Hans Nichols
Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

No plane for Biden campaign

Credit: (Clockwise from left) Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, David Greedy/Getty Images

The "campaign plane" is becoming another casualty of the pandemic.

Driving the news: Joe Biden's team hasn't booked any air travel — and thus has no need to lease an aircraft with the Democratic nominee's name and logo emblazoned on the side, a candidate tradition for decades, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

