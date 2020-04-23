42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration adds military cameras at U.S.-Mexico border

Jacob Knutson

The Paso del Norte International Bridge. Photo by Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has been installing surveillance cameras on the U.S.-Mexico border because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents reviewed by AP.

Why it matters: It is adding the cameras, which are manned by manned by the military, even though fewer people appear to be crossing illegally.

  • The documents show that the Pentagon sent 60 mobile surveillance cameras and 540 soldiers to the border in April at the request of the Department of Homeland Security.

What they're saying: Matthew Dyman, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, told the AP that the Pentagon will remove the cameras after the pandemic is over.

  • He added that each person who crosses the border illegally "has the potential to be carrying the COVID-19 virus and puts American lives at risk."

The other side: "There is no evidence that suggests there are hordes of COVID-19 patients lined up along the border," David Shirk, an associate political science professor at University of San Diego, told the AP.

  • "And there is no evidence that COVID-19 is even contributing to a surge in people trying to cross the border."

The big picture: The cameras were deployed only days before President Trump issued an executive order pausing the issuance of green cards for 60 days, arguing it would limit competition for jobs.

Stef W. Kight

Trump temporarily bars some legal immigration due to coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

Orion Rummler
Orion Rummler

Head of vaccine agency says he was ousted for resisting hydroxychloroquine

President Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Bright said Wednesday he believes he was removed from his role as director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority this week after clashing with Health and Human Services leadership over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The New York Times first reported the news.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies in conservative media have repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a potential game-changer for treating the coronavirus. Health experts have taken a more cautious approach, noting that the drug has shown anecdotal promise but that its efficacy has not yet been proven.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health