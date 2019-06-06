Trump tells Irish leader Brexit and border issues will go "very well"

President Trump said Wednesday a news conference in Ireland Brexit will work out "very well" and so would the border issues it poses for Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is is part of the United Kingdom.

Details: Trump told Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "it will all work out very well and also for you, with your wall, your border." He said there's "a border situation in the United States and you have one over here." Varadkar responded, "The main thing we want to avoid, of course, is a border or a wall between both sides." Trump replied, "I think you do ... The way it works now is good, you want to try and keep it that way."