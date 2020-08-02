Trump demands death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

President Trump on Sunday called for the federal government to seek the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, after a federal appeals court tossed his sentence this week.

The big picture: The Trump administration has rebooted federal executions after a nearly two-decade lapse. The Justice Department scheduled two more executions on Friday.

What he's saying: "Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court agreed that this 'was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities'. Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence. So many lives lost....

....and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!"

Catch up quick: U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson ruled on Friday that Tsarnaev's 2015 trial "did not meet the standard" of fairness, and she ordered a "new trial strictly limited to what penalty Dzhokhar should get on the death-eligible counts," the Boston Globe writes.

