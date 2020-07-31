Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in 2013. Photo provided by FBI via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted on 30 charges in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260, AP reports.

The state of play: U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson ruled the 2015 trial "did not meet the standard" of fairness, and ordered a "new trial strictly limited to what penalty Dzhokhar should get on the death-eligible counts," the Boston Globe writes.

The three-judge panel clarified in its ruling that, “Dzhokhar will remain confined to prison for the rest of his life, with the only question remaining being whether the government will end his life by executing him.”