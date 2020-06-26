38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court: Trump administration's use of military funds for border wall unlawful

President Trump at the 200th mile of border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration's transfer of $2.5 billion from the Pentagon for southern border wall construction was an illegal breach of its executive authority, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Much of the money has already been awarded by the administration, AP reports. The long-term consequences of Friday's ruling are also uncertain, since it "only affects a portion of the funds the White House has budgeted" for border wall construction, per the Post.

Between the lines: A Supreme Court ruling in July did not determine whether the administration’s transfer of Pentagon funds was legal; it lifted a 9th Circuit Court injunction that froze military fund transfers, per the Post. The ruling allowed the Pentagon to redirect $2.5 billion to the Department of Homeland Security for border wall projects.

What they're saying: "The Executive Branch’s failure to show, in concrete terms, that the public interest favors a border wall is particularly significant given that Congress determined fencing to be a lower budgetary priority and the Department of Justice’s own data points to a contrary conclusion," the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals majority opinion issued Friday reads.

Where it stands: Private contractors have finished roughly 220 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, per the Post.

What's next: The administration is expected to appeal Friday's ruling to the Supreme Court.

Go deeper: Trump admin says it completed 100th mile of southern border wall

Jacob Knutson
Updated 21 mins ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Dan Primack
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Alexis Ohanian leaves VC firm Initialized

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is moving on from Initialized, the venture capital firm he co-founded in 2012, Axios has learned.

What happened: Ohanian has become more interested in "pre-seed" investing, which is often little more than a business plan and a founding team, whereas Initialized focuses on traditional "seed-stage" investing.

Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fast food catapults to the future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated trends in the fast food, giving franchises that stayed open a new leg up over their dine-in competition.

Why it matters: Social distancing was a seismic event for customer behavior prompting rapid changes from some American classics.

