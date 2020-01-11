Trump admin says it completed 100th mile of southern border wall

The Trump administration announced on Friday it completed the first 100 miles of barrier wall along the southwest border.

What he's saying: From Yuma, Arizona, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf touted the new, 30-foot wall and responded to critics who claim it only replaces previously existing fencing. "We have replaced 1970s-era landing mat fence that was easy to compromise, or vehicle barriers that were easy to defeat, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and detection capabilities," Wolf said.