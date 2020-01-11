Stories

Trump admin says it completed 100th mile of southern border wall

Border wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced on Friday it completed the first 100 miles of barrier wall along the southwest border.

What he's saying: From Yuma, Arizona, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf touted the new, 30-foot wall and responded to critics who claim it only replaces previously existing fencing. "We have replaced 1970s-era landing mat fence that was easy to compromise, or vehicle barriers that were easy to defeat, with state-of-the-art infrastructure and detection capabilities," Wolf said.

What's next: Trump has vowed to construct 400 to 450 miles of barriers by the end of 2020, per AP.

  • Construction is underway in some areas where barriers were not previously, including the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas, according to ABC News, but those stretches remain incomplete.

