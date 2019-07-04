An appeals court rejected Wednesday the Trump administration's emergency request to block a federal judge's ruling that prevents it from using military funds to pay for its southern border wall.

Details: In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said in an opinion "a stay of the district court’s order granting Plaintiffs an injunction is not warranted." The administration's expected to appeal the decision, the Wall Street Journal notes. But it's another setback for Trump and his 2016 campaign promise ahead of the 2020 election.

Go deeper: Trump declares national emergency to access $3.6B for border wall