Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Trump border wall setback: Appeals court won't allow military funds use

A metal fence marked with the US Border Patrol sign prevents people to get close to the barbed/concertina wire covering the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Arizona, on February 9, 2019.
Photo: Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images

An appeals court rejected Wednesday the Trump administration's emergency request to block a federal judge's ruling that prevents it from using military funds to pay for its southern border wall.

Details: In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said in an opinion "a stay of the district court’s order granting Plaintiffs an injunction is not warranted." The administration's expected to appeal the decision, the Wall Street Journal notes. But it's another setback for Trump and his 2016 campaign promise ahead of the 2020 election.

Go deeper: Trump declares national emergency to access $3.6B for border wall

Trump border wall