Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

DeSantis' staff told Politico last week that they were not sure whether the governor had received a third vaccine shot because it was a "private medical" decision.

What he's saying: "I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?' because they had the vaccine ... They're answering like, in other words, the answer is 'yes,' but but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless," said Trump, who revealed he was boosted in December.