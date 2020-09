President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and were met by boos and chants of "vote him out" from the assembled crowd.

Why it matters: It marks a rare occasion where Trump has been forced to publicly face a hostile crowd. The president has been moving quickly to narrow down his pick to replace Ginsburg on the court, and his short list includes two women who are federal appeals court judges.