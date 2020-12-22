Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump appoints more loyalists to board seats

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday included some of his most loyal defenders in more than three dozen appointments to federal board seats, including former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell and former National Security Council staffer Ezra Cohen-Watnick.

Why it matters: The president is still refusing to publicly acknowledge his election loss but such appointments are a typical means for outgoing presidents to extend their legacy. The positions are usually unpaid, have little political power and do not require Senate confirmations.

  • Bondi, who helped lead Trump's effort to stop vote counting on Pennsylvania, will serve on the board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Grennell, who also served a stint as U.S. ambassador to Germany, will serve on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.
  • Other Trump allies including Corey Lewandowski, Kellyanne Conway and David Bossie have received appointments in recent weeks.
  • Conway was appointed to the board of visitors of the U.S. Air Force Academy, while Lewandowski and Bossie were sent to the Pentagon Defense Business Board.

The big picture... Other high-profile names announced include:

  • Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, to the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
  • Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary, to the board of directors for the National Board for Education Sciences.
  • Russ Vought, Trump's current director of the Office of Management and Budget, to the board of visitors to the United States Naval Academy.

Of note: Cohen-Watnick, who is currently serving as the acting undersecretary for Defense Intelligence, also was named to be a member and the chair of the Public Interest Declassification Board.

  • His tenure in the Trump administration has been marked by controversy after he was brought to the National Security Council by Michael Flynn before clashing with Henry McMaster when he ran the NSC, Axios Hans Nichols notes.

The bottom line: The appointments are parting gifts to Trump's confidants and have the effect of extending his impact into Biden's term, just as President Obama did with similar appointments before leaving office in 2017.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden names Bruce Reed as deputy chief of staff

(Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Joe Biden's transition team today named six new White House hires, including Bruce Reed, the president-elect's long-time confidant, to serve as deputy chief of staff.

Why it matters: Biden has found a high-profile spot for Reed, who served as one of his vice presidential chiefs of staff, as he navigates increasing challenging diversity concerns while building his Cabinet and West Wing team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Darkest days" ahead

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Rare words from an incoming president: "Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us," President-elect Biden warned Tuesday afternoon during remarks in Wilmington.

Why it matters: Biden is promising to tell America the truth, which includes the reality of many more horrific months, no matter who is in charge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Justice Department sues Walmart, alleging role in opioid crisis

Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The Trump administration sued Walmart on Tuesday, accusing its pharmacies of not properly screening questionable painkiller prescriptions and filling them, ultimately fueling nationwide addiction.

Why it matters: The major retailer "knowingly filled thousands of controlled substance prescriptions that were not issued for legitimate medical purposes or in the usual course of medical practice," the Justice Department alleges.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow