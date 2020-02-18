Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's clemency spree

Axios

Rod Blagojevich in 2010. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump announced Tuesday that he commuted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for extortion, bribery and corruption — as well as issuing full pardons for former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and financier Michael Milken.

The big picture: The president's clemency spree largely benefitted white-collar criminals convicted of crimes like corruption, gambling fraud and racketeering, undercutting his message of "draining the swamp."

Blagojevich, a former contestant on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice," attempted to exchange an appointment to Barack Obama’s Senate seat for campaign contributions after the 2008 presidential election and was eight years into his sentence.

  • The Illinois Legislature impeached and removed Blagojevich, a Democrat, for abuse of power and corruption in 2009. He was found guilty of 17 charges in 2011.
  • Blagojevich first asked the president to commute his sentence in 2018, and Trump in 2019 said he was considering the commute, claiming the governor was "treated unbelievably unfairly" by federal prosecutors.
  • The Illinois GOP urged Trump not to grant clemency, saying in a letter that it would "send a damaging message on your efforts to root out public corruption in our government."

Debartolo was convicted of gambling fraud in 1998. Under his ownership, the 49ers won five Super Bowls, establishing a dynasty during the 1980s and 1990s. He avoided prison time, but faced a $1 million fine and a yearlong NFL suspension — ultimately relinquishing control of the team to his sister, Denise York, in 2000.

Kerik, the head of the NYPD during the September 11 attacks and a nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security by George W. Bush, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and other charges in 2009 after accepting a $250,000 "loan" from an Israeli billionaire during his tenure as interior minister of Iraq immediately after the U.S. invasion. He served more than three years in prison.

Milken pleaded guilty in 1990 to extensive securities law violations, serving almost two years in prison alongside a $600 million fine. Since his release from prison, the billionaire has become known for his charitable giving, especially toward medical research.

Other recipients:

  • Paul Pogue (pardoned)
  • Ariel Friedler (pardoned)
  • David Safavian (pardoned)
  • Angela Stanton (pardoned)
  • Tynice Nichole Hall (sentence commuted)
  • Crystal Munoz (sentence commuted)
  • Judith Negron (sentence commuted)

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

WaPo: With 18 months to live, Bernie Madoff asks for prison release

Bernie Madoff. Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is seeking medical release from a life sentence in prison because he is in the final stages of terminal kidney disease, he told the Washington Post.

The big picture: Madoff has already served 11 years of his 150-year sentence, after pleading guilty to 11 criminal charges, including fraud and money laundering. He orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in modern American history.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was found guilty Friday of three charges after attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicize claims that it made improper payments to athletes.

The state of play: Avenatti, who has been in prison since allegedly violating his bail conditions last month, was convicted of attempted extortion, honest-services fraud and the related use of interstate communications. He could face more than 40 years in prison at his June 17 sentencing, but will likely receive less, per Reuters.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy