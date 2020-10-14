President Trump told Newsmax in an interview Wednesday that "it's too early" to say whether he will ask Attorney General Bill Barr to return should he win a second term.

Why it matters: Barr quashed Trump allies' hopes that a sweeping review of the origins of the Russia investigation, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a pre-election bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence officials.

Durham's investigation so far has netted one criminal charge — an FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email used to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Barr has made clear to top Republicans that they should not expect any further indictments or a comprehensive report before Nov. 3, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

What they're saying: "I have no comment. Can't comment on that. It's too early," Trump said about whether he would bring Barr back.

"I'm not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I'm not happy."

Driving the news: The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a related probe commissioned by Barr, which reviewed whether Obama administration officials improperly requested the identities of Trump officials redacted in intelligence reports, has ended without finding substantive wrongdoing.