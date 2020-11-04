Trump wins Texas, AP projects

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
President Trump has won the state of Texas, AP projects — a disappointment for Democrats who had grown hopeful about flipping the historically red state.
Why it matters: Texas has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1976, though there has been a concerted effort to turn the state blue in recent years. Trump won Texas, which carries 38 electoral votes, by 9% in 2016.
- The race was exceedingly close for weeks: Trump had lead of about a point in the state a week the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.
- Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris made a late stop in Texas the Friday before the election.
Worth noting: Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) fended off a challenge from Democrat M.J. Hegar to retain his Senate seat.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.