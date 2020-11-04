Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump wins Texas, AP projects

Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

President Trump has won the state of Texas, AP projects — a disappointment for Democrats who had grown hopeful about flipping the historically red state.

Why it matters: Texas has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1976, though there has been a concerted effort to turn the state blue in recent years. Trump won Texas, which carries 38 electoral votes, by 9% in 2016.

  • The race was exceedingly close for weeks: Trump had lead of about a point in the state a week the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.
  • Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris made a late stop in Texas the Friday before the election.

Worth noting: Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) fended off a challenge from Democrat M.J. Hegar to retain his Senate seat.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump wins Florida and Texas, race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has won Florida and Texas, the Associated Press projects — the first big battleground states to be called as the race between Trump and Joe Biden appears close in other key contests, potentially delaying a result for days.

The latest: "I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted that he'll make a statement too, declaring: "A big WIN!"

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
Ursula Perano
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Steve Daines wins re-election in Montana, AP projects

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Steve Daines has defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in Montana's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a major loss for Democrats in their efforts to flip the Senate blue. Polls consistently showed Bullock and Daines as neck-and-neck, with Cook Political Report rating the race as a toss up.

