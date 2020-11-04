Trump wins Texas, AP projects

President Trump has won the state of Texas, AP projects — a disappointment for Democrats who had grown hopeful about flipping the historically red state.

Why it matters: Texas has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1976, though there has been a concerted effort to turn the state blue in recent years. Trump won Texas, which carries 38 electoral votes, by 9% in 2016.

The race was exceedingly close for weeks: Trump had lead of about a point in the state a week the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.

Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris made a late stop in Texas the Friday before the election.

Worth noting: Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R) fended off a challenge from Democrat M.J. Hegar to retain his Senate seat.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.