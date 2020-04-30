1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Biden should respond to Tara Reade allegations

President Trump addressed the sexual assault allegations against his likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden at a press conference Thursday, telling reporters: "I think that he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Why it matters: Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, did not directly attack Biden as many of his campaign surrogates and Republican allies have. Biden, whose campaign has denied Tara Reade's allegations, reportedly plans to directly address the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday.

What he's saying:

"I have been falsely charged numerous times. And there is such a thing. If you look at Brett Kavanaugh, there is an outstanding man. He was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country. And I guess three of the four women have now admitted that. And of the fourth, give me a break. I mean, take a look. 36 years. This is a fine man. I saw a man suffering so unfairly, I am talking about Brett Kavanaugh. But I don't know, I can't speak for Biden. I can only say I think that he should respond, I think he should answer them." 
— President Trump

Marisa Fernandez

Pelosi says she's "satisfied" with how Biden has responded to Reade allegations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Joe Biden on Thursday against allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, saying she's "satisfied" with how he has responded to the controversy and that she believes his denial.

Why it matters: While Biden's campaign has issued a statement saying that the alleged assault "absolutely did not happen," Biden has not personally addressed the allegations. Pelosi, along with a number of prominent Democrats who have endorsed Biden, has not directly addressed an on-the-record account from a former neighbor of Reade who says she told her about the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996.

Orion Rummler

Washington Post editorial board calls on Biden to address sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic presidential debate in Washington, D.C., on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post editorial board published an article on Wednesday calling for former Vice President Joe Biden to publicly address a sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer.

Driving the news: Business Insider this week published accounts from two on-the-record sources corroborating parts of allegations by Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

