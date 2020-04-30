Trump says Biden should respond to Tara Reade allegations

President Trump addressed the sexual assault allegations against his likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden at a press conference Thursday, telling reporters: "I think that he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Why it matters: Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, did not directly attack Biden as many of his campaign surrogates and Republican allies have. Biden, whose campaign has denied Tara Reade's allegations, reportedly plans to directly address the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday.

What he's saying:

"I have been falsely charged numerous times. And there is such a thing. If you look at Brett Kavanaugh, there is an outstanding man. He was falsely charged. What happened with him was an absolute disgrace to our country. And I guess three of the four women have now admitted that. And of the fourth, give me a break. I mean, take a look. 36 years. This is a fine man. I saw a man suffering so unfairly, I am talking about Brett Kavanaugh. But I don't know, I can't speak for Biden. I can only say I think that he should respond, I think he should answer them."

— President Trump

Go deeper ... Timeline: Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden