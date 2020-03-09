1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Polls: Trump loses ground in key battleground states

Quarterly polling by Republican-founded Firehouse Strategies and 0ptimus finds that President Trump’s lead dropped considerably against both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders since December in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Although Trump leads when matched against Biden or Sanders, his leads against Biden are within the margin of error in each state, signaling a tight contest in those key states if the former vice president wins the nomination.

  • Of note: In each of the three states, Trump has wider leads in head-to-head matchups against Sanders than against Biden.

Methodology: This survey was conducted on March 5 through 7 and interviewed a total of 1,582 likely 2020 general election voters in Wisconsin (502), Michigan (550), and Pennsylvania (533) via live landline. Margins of error vary by question and segment but is generally ± 4.7% in WI, ± 4.6% in MI, and ± 5.0% in PA for the topline results.

Poll: Joe Biden loses status as most electable Democrat

The share of Democratic primary voters who believe Joe Biden has the best chance out of any 2020 candidate to beat President Trump has dropped to 17%, down 12 points since the New Hampshire primary, according to a Morning Consult national poll.

Why it matters: Biden's electability pitch is widely considered his core appeal as a candidate.

Paul Ryan: Biden is "the best bet the Democrats have" to beat Trump

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that Joe Biden is "the best bet the Democrats have" to beat President Trump in 2020, but cautioned that he expects a more progressive candidate to ultimately win the nomination, CNBC reports.

What he's saying: Ryan said he believes that first-generation, college-educated, white-collar voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and his home state of Wisconsin are the key to winning in 2020 — and that they'll view Biden as a safe and moderate option.

Biden reborn with a massive Super Tuesday comeback

Super Tuesday made Joe Biden the 77-year-old Comeback Kid, clipping Bernie Sanders' wings and transforming the Democratic primary into a two-man race.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign was broke and all but dead until he won South Carolina on Saturday. The revival that unfolded across 14 states last night was built not only on strong support from African Americans but also a consolidation of white, establishment Democrats around the former vice president.

