Polls show Trump has fight on his hands in Kansas and Montana

Public and private polling shows President Trump "not only trailing badly in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, but running closely with [Joe] Biden in traditionally conservative bastions like Kansas and Montana," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump won each of those states in 2016 by 20 points. If he's in dogfights there, his map is on fire.

  • Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director, replied: "That’s nonsense. In our data, President Trump is strong against Joe Biden in all the states we track and which will decide the election."
  • "Our plan has always been, and remains, to retain the states the President won in 2016 and add some more to his column. We will be playing on Biden’s field in states like New Hampshire, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Nevada."

Murtaugh said the campaign’s polling shows openings based on the defunding police issue, which is “why you see us on offense in states we didn’t win in 2016."

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Trump point fingers over "buy American" proposals

President Trump and Joe Biden are going back and forth over the former vice president's "buy American" economic proposal, which Trump claims Biden "plagiarized" from him.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Trump and his "America First" agenda with the release of his latest plan, focused on economic recovery and re-investing in American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Don Jr. plans convention-week Biden book

Donald Trump Jr., in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus, says he's used the time to finish a book that he'll self-publish the week of the Republican convention, at the end of August.

What he's saying: Don Jr., whose controversial blasts connect with President Trump's base, told me in a phone interview that "Liberal Privilege" will be his effort to paint a picture of Joe Biden and his record that the press ignores.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 12,553,591 — Total deaths: 561,038 — Total recoveries — 6,909,209Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,188,982 — Total deaths: 134,130 — Total recoveries: 983,185 — Total tested: 38,856,341Map.
  3. Public health: We're losing the war on the coronavirus.
  4. Food: How the coronavirus pandemic boosted alternative meat.
  5. World: India reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases soar.
