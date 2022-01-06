Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump “created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election” in an effort to “rewrite history” and added that Trump “rallied the mob to attack” the Capitol.

  • Trump has done "what no president in American history, the history of this country, has ever ever done: He refused to accept the results of the election," Biden said. "For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power."

What he's saying: "Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said, even though Biden didn't specifically say his name in the speech.

  • He added: "The Democrats want to own this day of Jan. 6 so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through [their] lies and polarizations."

The bottom line: Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was certified successfully on the morning of Jan. 7, 2021. There is no evidence that the election results were rigged.

Go deeper: Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Trump’s Jan. 6 cancellation

Via DonaldJTrump.com

Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.

Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow