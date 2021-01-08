Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images
President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
The big picture: Trump released a video Thursday night acknowledging that a "new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," and stating that he will focus on a "seamless transition of power" — one day after his continued and baseless claims of a "rigged" election led to the violent insurrection at the Capitol.
- The apparent concession speech came as the president faces White House resignations, abandonment from once-loyal Republicans, and the threat of a second impeachment by the House.
- The chaotic events of Wednesday had fueled speculation that Biden's inauguration, which will be significantly pared-down due to the pandemic, could be disrupted by Trump supporters.
Go deeper: House Democrats moving toward second impeachment as Trump offers meek concession