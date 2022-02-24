Trump criticizes Biden on Fox News while Russia invades Ukraine

Former President Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday evening to criticize President Biden's response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

Driving the news: Two days after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after the Russian president recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent, Trump called into Fox host Laura Ingraham's show to call the assault on Ukraine "a terrible thing" that "would not have happened during my administration."

What he's saying: "I don’t believe he wanted to do this initially. I think he wanted to do something and negotiate it and it got worse and worse," Trump said of Putin during his interview.