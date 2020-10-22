1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Moderator Kristen Welker will not control mics during final presidential debate

President Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate in September. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images

A producer from the Commission on Presidential Debates will manage the operation of the candidates' microphones during Thursday's final presidential debate — not the event's moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker — a source with knowledge of the event told Axios.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Given President Trump's accusations of partisanship against the other debates' moderators, it makes sense that Welker would want to steer clear of any such optics during her stint in the chair.

The state of play: The commission announced new measures this week to mute candidates’ microphones following a chaotic first debate.

  • It said each candidate will have two uninterrupted minutes for opening remarks during each of the six segments. An open debate will follow for each segment, during which their microphones will remain open.

Flashback: In the September debate, Trump interrupted Joe Biden 71 times while Biden interrupted Trump 22 times. Trump also repeatedly talked over moderator Chris Wallace.

Go deeper

Axios
9 hours ago - Podcasts

A movement to restore voting rights

American society is filled with roadblocks that prevent people from fully participating as citizens. One of those barriers is mass incarceration and its impact on voting rights.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mayors plan multifront attack on census shutdown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A growing number of mayors are banding together to fight what they consider to be an inaccurate and abruptly curtailed 2020 census, using an arsenal of legal, legislative and congressional efforts.

Why it matters: The outcome may determine whether President Trump or Joe Biden controls the redistricting process, which governs everything from congressional representation and redistricting to funding for schools and Head Start.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie: Wear a mask "or you may regret it — as I did" — Senate Democrats block vote on McConnell's targeted relief bill.
  2. Business: New state unemployment filings fall.
  3. Economy: Why the stimulus delay isn't a crisis (yet).
  4. Health: Many U.S. deaths were avoidable — The pandemic is getting worse again.
  5. Education: Boston and Chicago send students back home for online learning.
  6. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow