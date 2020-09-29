1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

The big picture: Most voters' minds are already made up and early voting already has begun, so it's not clear how much of an impact this year's debates will have on balloting.

  • But questions about absentee ballot rejection rates, turnout, litigation — and the history of Trump's narrow 2016 Electoral College win — are keeping the stakes high.

What we're hearing: Democrats want Biden to be the adult in the room, focus on the issues and show viewers the sense of leadership that Democrats say the country is craving right now.

  • That may be easier said than done given Biden's history of getting defensive and flustered when his family is attacked. Biden's senior advisers want him to do everything he can to ignore Trump's anticipated jabs.

But Trump has his own plans. “Expect the president to prosecute the case against Joe Biden partly by using his son Hunter and brother James as his cudgels," a campaign source told Axios. "Nothing will be off the table and the president has dove into all of their activities.”

  • Asked by reporters how Biden would respond to attacks about Hunter, senior adviser Symone Sanders said, "Voters don’t want to hear President Trump rehash attacks about Vice President Biden and his family."
  • Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters, "We're not gonna play this game. This is an incredibly serious moment for our country, and the American people need a serious president who can get us out of this mess that we're in because of Donald Trump."

Biden's campaign released his 2019 tax returns hours before the debate, in an effort to contrast his own history with revelations from an in-depth New York Times investigative report on Trump's tax returns — and to argue Biden is better for the working class.

  • A Fox News poll released last week showed Biden leading by 1 percentage point with Ohio voters, but Trump leading by 5 on who voters trust to handle the economy.

Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign ad targets Trump on income tax payments

Combination images of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign team released an ad on Twitter late Sunday in response to the New York Times' explosive report on President Trump's income tax contributions.

Why it matters: The ad and accompanying tweet stating how much tax American workers like nurses and teachers pay compared to the $750 in federal income taxes the NYT said Trump paid in 2016 and again in 2017 marks the first official response by the Biden campaign to the report, which Trump called "fake news." The ad comes ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats on Trump tax story: "This is a national security question"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that the New York Times report that President Trump has hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due within the next four years is a "national security question," and that the public has a "right to know" the details of his financial obligations.

The big picture: Democrats have already leapt on the Times' bombshell, which Trump has dismissed as "total fake news," to attack the president for allegedly paying less in federal income taxes than the average middle-class household.

