Scoop: Trump's smoke-him-out strategy
Trump speaks at an event in Phoenix on Tuesday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump's campaign, recognizing that he'll lose to himself if November's election is a referendum on him, is trying to flush Joe Biden into open combat by challenging him to more debates, taunting him as "Hidin' Biden," and posing a "Question of the day for Joe Biden."
Why it matters: Expect more of this. The Trump campaign is getting very frustrated that Biden is keeping a low profile and letting Trump give himself uppercuts every day.
- An upcoming question of the day: "When's your first rally going to be?"
TJ Ducklow, the Biden campaign's national press secretary, replied:
- "The Trump campaign is frustrated because every single day Joe Biden is making a case to the American people for steady, experienced, compassionate leadership that is in stark contrast to the erratic, divisive and cruel message coming from Donald Trump's White House."