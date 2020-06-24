1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's smoke-him-out strategy

Mike Allen, author of AM

Trump speaks at an event in Phoenix on Tuesday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign, recognizing that he'll lose to himself if November's election is a referendum on him, is trying to flush Joe Biden into open combat by challenging him to more debates, taunting him as "Hidin' Biden," and posing a "Question of the day for Joe Biden."

Why it matters: Expect more of this. The Trump campaign is getting very frustrated that Biden is keeping a low profile and letting Trump give himself uppercuts every day.

  • An upcoming question of the day: "When's your first rally going to be?"

TJ Ducklow, the Biden campaign's national press secretary, replied:

  • "The Trump campaign is frustrated because every single day Joe Biden is making a case to the American people for steady, experienced, compassionate leadership that is in stark contrast to the erratic, divisive and cruel message coming from Donald Trump's White House."

