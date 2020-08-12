President Trump in a tweet Wednesday morning boasted about a policy meant to block low-income housing from suburbia and argued that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) would allow affordable housing to "invade" the space of the "suburban housewife."

Why it matters: The policy has drawn harsh criticism and been seen as a form of segregation. The Obama-era provision that was reversed by Trump's policy sought to fight against housing discrimination.

Trump in July touted the policy rollback as a means to protect the American dream, per Politico, stating, without evidence, "There will be no more low-income housing forced into the suburbs. … It’s been going on for years. I’ve seen conflict for years. It’s been hell for suburbia."

Democrats have vowed to push back against the new rule.

By the numbers: A Fox News poll in July showed Trump trailing Biden in the suburbs. Biden pulled in 49% of the vote while Trump got just 41%.

What he's saying: "'The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!," Trump wrote.