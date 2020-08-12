1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Biden, Booker would allow low-income housing to "invade" suburbia

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump in a tweet Wednesday morning boasted about a policy meant to block low-income housing from suburbia and argued that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) would allow affordable housing to "invade" the space of the "suburban housewife."

Why it matters: The policy has drawn harsh criticism and been seen as a form of segregation. The Obama-era provision that was reversed by Trump's policy sought to fight against housing discrimination.

  • Trump in July touted the policy rollback as a means to protect the American dream, per Politico, stating, without evidence, "There will be no more low-income housing forced into the suburbs. … It’s been going on for years. I’ve seen conflict for years. It’s been hell for suburbia."
  • Democrats have vowed to push back against the new rule.

By the numbers: A Fox News poll in July showed Trump trailing Biden in the suburbs. Biden pulled in 49% of the vote while Trump got just 41%.

What he's saying: "'The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!," Trump wrote.

Fadel Allassan
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says men may be "insulted" by Biden picking a woman for VP

Photos: Mark Makela/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump suggested Tuesday that some men feel "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox Sports Radio that the former vice president has "roped himself into a certain group of people.”

Why it matters: The comments come as Biden's campaign is expected to announce his pick imminently, drawing a close to a slow, deliberative process that has highlighted the fundamental differences between his campaign and Trump's re-election effort.

Jonathan Swan, author of Sneak Peek
Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

First look: New Trump ad doubles down on radical left frame for Biden

Combination images of President Trump and Joe Biden. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Trump campaign launches a new ad Tuesday in five early-voting states that hits Joe Biden on taxes and immigration, redoubling a strategy to paint the Democratic nominee as a tool of the radical left.

Driving the news: "In His Own Words" will be a "high seven figure" spend running in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, a senior campaign official tells Axios.

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 keys to Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Three quick points about Joe Biden's historic selection of Sen. Kamala (pronounced COMMA-luh) Harris of California as his running mate — and clues they give us to how Biden would govern:

  1. She was always at the top of his list. As I look back through my text threads with top Dems over the past five months, she was always assumed to be the most likely pick.
