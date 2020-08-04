President Trump issued a memo Monday announcing he's reauthorized funding for the National Guard to assist states with their response to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of 2020.

The big picture: Trump's memo to the secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense outlines the federal government won't fully cover states for National Guard use when the current authorization expires on Aug. 21.

Instead, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund 75% of National Guard activities "associated with preventing, mitigating, and responding to the threat to public health and safety posed by the virus," per the memo.

Of note: The National Governors Association (NGA) called on Trump earlier Monday to extend the use of National Guard operations in response to and recovery from COVID-19, covered by Title 32.