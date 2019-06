President Trump greeted London this morning by railing against CNN owner AT&T, essentially urging a consumer boycott:

"I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN."

Why it matters: It may be the new normal, but I'm still jarred by an American president encouraging damage to a private business that employs hundreds of thousands of Americans. Let alone doing so from foreign soil.