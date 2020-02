His approval rating increased thanks to a jump in support among Republicans (94% approval; up 6% since early January) and independents (42%; up 5% since early January).

Only 7% of polled Democrats approved of his performance.

50% of Americans disapproved of Trump, while just 1% expressed no opinion.

Of note: The 87-point gap between Republicans and Democrats on Trump's approval is the largest partisan gap Gallup has measured for any president's approval rating.

The big picture: Beyond impeachment, Trump's recent military engagement against Iran and his administration's progress on trade agreements may have helped his ratings.

53% of those polled approved of killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Confidence in the economy is also at its highest point since 2000, according to another Gallup poll.

Methodology: This survey is based on telephone interviews conducted January 16-29, 2020, with a random sample of 1,033 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error is +/- 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

