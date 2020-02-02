A majority of Americans believe President Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate his political opponents and obstructed Congress by withholding documents and executive testimony during the impeachment inquiry, according to an NBC/WSJ poll of 1,000 registered voters.

Why it matters: Most Americans believe that the articles of impeachment against Trump are accurate, but they remain divided on whether they justify his removal from office. 46% of voters polled said he should be removed, while 49% said he should remain — a similar margin to the results of a December NBC/WSJ poll conducted before the trial.