Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

Barak Ravid

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community.

What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."

  • Trump claimed that Israel once had "absolute power" over Congress but today it’s “the exact opposite," thanks to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
  • Trump noted that both Obama and Biden got a lot of votes from Jewish Americans, “Which tells you that the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel." Around 75% of Jewish voters backed Biden in 2020, according to several polls.
  • Trump also said the New York Times "hates Israel," despite being run by "Jewish people" (publisher A.G. Sulzberger has Jewish and Christian ancestry).

Driving the news: A recording of Trump’s remarks was aired last Friday on the "Unholy" podcast, hosted by Yonit Levi of Israel’s Channel 12 news and Jonathan Freedland of The Guardian, and an accompanying audio clip has been played 1.5 million times on Twitter.

The other side: Several Jewish organizations called Trump’s remarks anti-Semitic.

  • Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted: "insinuating that Israel or the Jews control Congress or the media is antisemitic."
  • The American Jewish Committee tweeted that Trump’s “past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes."

My thought bubble: I spoke to the New Yorker's David Remnick for an article he wrote about Trump's remarks, headlined: "Is Donald Trump an anti-Semite?"

  • I told Remnick that I didn't emerge from the interview thinking that Trump was antisemitic, and I was surprised by the uproar the clip had created because the remarks could have just as easily come from an Israeli politician like Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go deeper

Axios
15 hours ago - World

Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the central Israeli city of Kfar Sab in August. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Tuesday he's ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a fourth coronavirus dose to citizens.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Inside Jake Sullivan's meetings in Israel on Iran

Sullivan (left) meets Bennett. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office via Getty

Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.

The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends student loan payment pause until May

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will extend its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Why it matters: The current pause would have expired on Jan. 31, when millions of borrowers were set to resume payments after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow