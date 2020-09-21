1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump meets with Supreme Court frontrunner Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barret. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

President Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday afternoon at the White House, days before he is set to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, two sources familiar with meeting tell Axios.

Between the lines: Barrett, a 48-year-old U.S. circuit court judge who has long been seen within Trumpworld as the frontrunner on the president's short list, is known widely within the White House and well-liked.

The backdrop: Trump nominated Barrett to the U.S. Appeals Court for the Seventh Circuit in May 2017. She is widely popular within the conservative movement for her stringent stance on pro-life and religious beliefs.

The big picture: Trump told reporters Monday that he has narrowed his shortlist of potential nominees down to five women and expects to announce his decision on Friday or Saturday.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett a favorite for Trump's Supreme Court pick

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a front-runner to become President Trump's nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after he declared Saturday that he will choose a woman.

Of note: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last year that Trump said of the federal judge, "I'm saving her for Ginsburg."

Axios
Sep 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence aide on RBG's dying wish: "The decision of when to nominate does not lie with her"

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump would move forward with a nomination to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, despite her dying wish that she "not be replaced until a new president is installed."

What he's saying: "You know, Jake, I think that today we as a nation mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg. She's certainly a giant upon whose shoulders many will stand and she blazed a trail for many women in the legal profession. But the decision of when to nominate does not lie with her," Short said.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's next moves in Supreme Court fight

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he plans to announce his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday.

The state of play: Axios has heard that Trump's choices to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are down to two women, both federal appeals court judges. The frontrunners are Amy Coney Barrett of Chicago, the early favorite, and Barbara Lagoa, who is viewed as easier to confirm. The Senate confirmed Lagoa 80-15 last year, so many Democrats have already voted for her.

