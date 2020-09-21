Trump meets with Supreme Court frontrunner Amy Coney Barrett

President Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday afternoon at the White House, days before he is set to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, two sources familiar with meeting tell Axios.

Between the lines: Barrett, a 48-year-old U.S. circuit court judge who has long been seen within Trumpworld as the frontrunner on the president's short list, is known widely within the White House and well-liked.

Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last year that Trump said he was "saving" Barrett for Ginsburg's seat.

Fox News first broke news of Monday's meeting.

The backdrop: Trump nominated Barrett to the U.S. Appeals Court for the Seventh Circuit in May 2017. She is widely popular within the conservative movement for her stringent stance on pro-life and religious beliefs.

The big picture: Trump told reporters Monday that he has narrowed his shortlist of potential nominees down to five women and expects to announce his decision on Friday or Saturday.