President Trump and his top advisers have discussed ways to punish Republican Rep. Justin Amash for calling for his impeachment, including by finding a primary challenger to knock off the five-term congressman, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Backing a primary candidate against Amash could be a risky move for Trump, as it may bolster the congressman's standing as a symbol of the anti-Trump movement within the Republican Party. But Trump still maintains near-90% popularity in the GOP, and the potential endorsement could send a clear signal to other Republicans that a turn against the president could land them in the same spot.