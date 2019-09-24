A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plans Monday allowing the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to permit logging 42,500 acres in the United States' largest national forest.
Where it stands: The proposed logging is part of a larger plan by the USFS to open up 2.2 million acres to sales, with the more than 42,000 acres available for logging and the remaining land available for road construction.
- The USFS had been just days away from collecting bids and divvying contracts for the logging project, which was set to clear out old-growth timber in Alaska's Tongass National Forest. Environmental groups backed a lawsuit against the plans in May.
- The area will be protected from the "cutting of trees, road construction, or other ground-disturbing activities," per the ruling.
- The court further blocked the opening of bids or granting contracts related to the proposed logging.
What they're saying: The plaintiffs successfully argued the plan would cause "irreparable harm" to the area, according to the court documents.
- The court's ruling notes that "public interests that might be injured by a preliminary injunction... do not outweigh the public interests that will be served."
