Trump admin. walks back plan to cut Forest Service program, slash 1,110 jobs

The Trump administration terminated plans to close the Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers, a U.S. Forest Service program that trains underprivileged youth primarily in rural communities, amid Congressional backlash, according to Agriculture and Labor departments per Politico.

The backdrop: In late May, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue opted for the Forest Service to eliminate nonessential activities. Nine of 25 centers were expected to close starting in September, while another 16 would be transferred. Nearly 1,100 federal employees would have been laid off.

  • A recent letter from lawmakers to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta challenged the Trump administration’s claim that Forest Service Job Corps centers are expensive, low-performing and inefficient, per Politico.

But, but, but: Lawmakers worked to block the closures, indicating that shutting down the program could threaten disaster response across the country.

