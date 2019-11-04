Trump reportedly planning to attend Alabama-LSU football game

The University of Alabama is preparing for an appearance by President Trump at its upcoming matchup against Louisiana State University on Saturday, Sports Illustrated's BamaCentral reports.

The big picture: This would be Trump's third straight weekend attending a sporting event. The president was booed at Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros in Washington, D.C., last week. He was then booed and cheered as he entered Madison Square Garden in New York City for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Saturday.