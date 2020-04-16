24 mins ago - World

Trump renews aid to Palestinians to counter coronavirus

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong / Staff/Getty Images

The United States will give $5 million in humanitarian assistance to help hospitals in the West Bank cope with the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Why it matters: Over the last three years, the Trump administration cut almost all civilian and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians — worth around $500 million per year. The only assistance that continued was to the Palestinian security forces. This is the first time the Trump administration has renewed aid to the Palestinians.

The state of play: The financial aid to the Palestinian hospitals in the West Bank comes as part of a larger U.S. foreign assistance package to several countries hit by the coronavirus.

  • U.S. officials stress this is a humanitarian move, but the hope in Washington, D.C. is that this could improve relations between the Trump administration and the Palestinian Authority, which have been essentially frozen over the last two and a half years.
  • Relations were further strained by the release of President Trump's Middle East peace plan two months ago, which was rejected out of hand by Palestinian leadership.
  • The aid to the Palestinians was supported by Trump's "peace team," including senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Avi Berkowitz, as well as Friedman.

What they're saying: "I'm very pleased the USA is providing $5 million for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19. The USA, as the world's top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people, & others worldwide, in this crisis," Friedman wrote on Twitter.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Gates Foundation ups coronavirus relief fund by $150 million

Bill Gates at the New Economy Forum in November 2019 in Beijing, China. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $150 million for its coronavirus relief efforts on Wednesday, on top of the $100 million committed in February.

The big picture: Tech giants like Google and Facebook have donated hundreds of millions to COVID-19 relief efforts.

