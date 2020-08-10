Trump says executive order on pre-existing conditions would be a "signal" on GOP stance

President Trump told reporters on Monday that his executive order to support insurers covering pre-existing conditions would be a "signal" to show Americans where Republicans stand on the issue.

Why it matters: The Trump administration is currently arguing before the Supreme Court that the Affordable Care Act — which enforces the policy that Trump is referencing — should be struck down.

What he's saying: When asked why he needed to issue a statement on pre-existing conditions via executive order, Trump said it is "just a double safety net, just to let people know that the Republicans are totally and strongly in favor of pre-existing condition, taking care of people with pre-existing conditions."

"It's a signal to people, it's a second platform. We have pre-existing conditions will be taken care of 100% by Republicans and the Republican Party," Trump added.

"And I'll be issuing at some point in the not-too-distant future a very strong statement on that, probably in the form of an executive order."

The bottom line: People with pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk of being seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC.