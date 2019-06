Congress has received notification of a potential $2 billion U.S. sale of tanks and other weapons to Taiwan, Reuters first reported Wednesday, citing 4 sources who spoke on condition of remaining anonymous.

Details: Bloomberg reports the Pentagon and State Department outlined to Congress the deal would include a resupply of anti-air and anti-armor weapons and the first-time sale of the U.S. Army’s the M1A2 tank, described as the "backbone of the armored forces."