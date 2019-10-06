The Trump administration was noticeably absent on Sunday's cable news lineup, with not a single member making an appearance on CNN, Fox, ABC, CBS or NBC.
Why it matters: President Trump is in the midst of an impeachment storm over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The Sunday shows are widely viewed as a space for political actors to speak directly to the public and relay their perspectives on pressing political issues.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a loyal of the president, appeared on ABC's "This Week," where he suggested that Trump was joking when he publicly called for China to investigate the Bidens last week.
- Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) took a similar stance on CBS' "Face the Nation," while Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) got into a heated argument with NBC's Chuck Todd and attacked the intelligence community over allegations that they sought to undermine Trump with the Russia investigation.
Between the lines: Trump's most adamant defender on cable news in recent weeks has been his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who appeared on Fox News' "Media Buzz." Giuliani is not a member of the administration and has been subpoenaed in the Ukraine investigation.
- Several prominent Republicans have spoken out against Trump's comments about China and Ukraine. On Saturday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) became the 3rd Republican senator to condemn Trump for inviting China to investigate the Bidens, joining Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).
Go deeper: Trump's impeachment poll warnings