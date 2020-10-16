9 mins ago - Health

Trump administration announces deal with CVS, Walgreens to give COVID-19 vaccine to seniors

Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Trump administration announced an agreement on Friday with CVS and Walgreens to distribute coronavirus vaccines to seniors and staff in long-term care facilities for free.

Why it matters: The move could help the president move up in the polls with elderly voters. Seniors, who have been significantly impacted by the virus, helped Trump get elected in 2016, but recent polls have indicated that the group swung sharply against him and toward Joe Biden.

  • Earlier this week, Axios reported that the Trump campaign launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign focused in part on recovering the president's standing with seniors.

What they're saying: "Protecting especially vulnerable Americans" is a priority for the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, said Department of Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar.

  • "[T]hat commitment will continue through distributing a safe and effective vaccine earliest to those who need it most."

Details: CVS and Walgreens will schedule and coordinate on-site clinic dates with care facilities. Both companies believe that three visits over two months will likely be needed to administer the necessary doses of the vaccine to residents and staff.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 63,000 daily COVID-19 cases

A health worker handling a coronavirus test sample Oct. 15 in Roxbury, Mass. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The U.S. reported 63,172 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the nation's highest daily count since July 31 when it saw more than 66,000 new cases in a single day, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Over 37,000 people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus in the U.S., while the country reported 951 new deaths from the virus. COVID-19 infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Some colleges are creating a blueprint for how to safely remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, relying heavily on regular testing and doing what they can to curb parties and other large gatherings.

Why it matters: College reopenings were tied to several big outbreaks, and young adults will likely be among the last to receive a coronavirus vaccine. So colleges and students need figure out how to live amid the virus.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
