30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden leads Trump among seniors by double digits

Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained a more than 20 point lead over President Trump among voters ages 65 and older, two separate polls — one from CNN and one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal — found.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are America's most reliable voters — and a group that's been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden's gains with seniors just weeks before Election Day could give him an edge in voter turnout.

  • The polls also came after the first presidential debate last week, wherein Trump was criticized by moderator Chris Wallace for constantly interrupting Biden and going over time.

By the numbers... Among survey respondents 65-years-and-older, CNN found 60% of voters in favor of Biden and only 39% in favor of Trump. NBC found that seniors backed Biden 62-35 against Trump.

  • NBC found Biden with a 14-point lead among all registered voters against Trump.
  • CNN found Biden with a 16-point lead against Trump.

Between the lines: National polls are one thing, but the election is more likely to come down to a handful of swing states.

  • Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and more are on both candidate's watch lists headed into the final days of their campaigns.

Methodology: CNN surveyed 1,205 likely voters with a margin of error of 3.3%. NBC surveyed 800 likely voters with a margin of error of 3.5%.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's next move

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign’s new plan after Trump’s diagnosis is the old plan, sources tell Axios: Protect the candidate. Stay the course. No mistakes.

What to watch: Biden and Harris still plan to fly to Arizona on Thursday, but they're traveling from different locations on separate planes. Biden will head to South Florida for an MSNBC town hall on Monday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 8 points in Arizona

Joe Biden and President Trump at a debate in Ohio. Photo: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump 49% to 41% in Arizona, according to a new New York Times-Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Arizona carries 11 electoral votes and hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since 1996. The results are essentially unchanged from a Times-Siena poll of the state last month, suggesting Trump remains in a deep hole with less than a month to go until the election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirus

Joe Biden said in an NBC town hall Monday night that he was not surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

What he's saying: "Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised," the Democratic presidential nominee said when asked by MSNBC's Lester Holt if he was surprised Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow