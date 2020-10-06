Polls: Biden leads Trump among seniors by double digits

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained a more than 20 point lead over President Trump among voters ages 65 and older, two separate polls — one from CNN and one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal — found.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are America's most reliable voters — and a group that's been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden's gains with seniors just weeks before Election Day could give him an edge in voter turnout.

The polls also came after the first presidential debate last week, wherein Trump was criticized by moderator Chris Wallace for constantly interrupting Biden and going over time.

By the numbers... Among survey respondents 65-years-and-older, CNN found 60% of voters in favor of Biden and only 39% in favor of Trump. NBC found that seniors backed Biden 62-35 against Trump.

NBC found Biden with a 14-point lead among all registered voters against Trump.

CNN found Biden with a 16-point lead against Trump.

Between the lines: National polls are one thing, but the election is more likely to come down to a handful of swing states.

Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and more are on both candidate's watch lists headed into the final days of their campaigns.

Methodology: CNN surveyed 1,205 likely voters with a margin of error of 3.3%. NBC surveyed 800 likely voters with a margin of error of 3.5%.