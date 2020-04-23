1 hour ago - Health

Political drama engulfs the Trump administration's coronavirus response

Political machinations within the Trump administration are playing a bigger and bigger role in the federal response to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This probably isn't much of a confidence-booster for the American public as we navigate a pandemic and an economic freefall — and Wednesday's events were a microcosm of that larger issue.

What happened yesterday

Shortly after 10 a.m., President Trump tweeted that CDC director Robert Redfield was "totally misquoted" about the coronavirus' potential to be more difficult to handle next winter.

  • At last evening's news briefing, Redfield made an appearance alongside Trump only to tell reporters that he was "accurately quoted" in the Washington Post.

The Wall Street Journal published a deep dive into Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's alleged missteps early on in the coronavirus response.

Reuters then posted an article about Azar's chief of staff with the headline "HHS chief Azar had aide, former dog breeder, steer pandemic task force."

Rick Bright, who until earlier this week led Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, told the New York Times that he was ousted from his position after disagreements with HHS leadership, including about hydroxychloroquine — the drug repeatedly touted by Trump, without strong evidence, as a coronavirus treatment.

  • "I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections," he wrote in a statement. "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit."
  • He added that he will request the HHS inspector general to investigate "the manner in which this Administration has politicized the work of BARDA and has pressured me and other conscientious scientists to fund companies with political connections and efforts that lack scientific merit." He's hired lawyers Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who have a whistleblower practice.

Head of vaccine agency says he was ousted for resisting hydroxychloroquine

Rick Bright said Wednesday he believes he was removed from his role as director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority this week after clashing with Health and Human Services leadership over his attempts to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The New York Times first reported the news.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies in conservative media have repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a potential game-changer for treating the coronavirus. Health experts have taken a more cautious approach, noting that the drug has shown anecdotal promise but that its efficacy has not yet been proven.

World coronavirus updates

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

CDC director attempts to clarify "second wave" remarks after Trump backlash

CDC Director Robert Redfield clarified comments he made in an interview with the Washington Post about the second wave of the coronavirus, stating at a press conference Wednesday that the winter outbreak won't necessarily be "worse," but rather "more difficult" because it will coincide with the seasonal flu.

Why it matters: President Trump called the headline in the Post — "CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating" — "ridiculous" and "fake news." Redfield said he found the headline "inappropriate" but that he was accurately quoted in the story, and that he hopes it will help convince Americans to get a flu shot.

