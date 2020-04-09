23 mins ago - Technology

Trump administration calls for China Telecom to be barred from U.S.

Margaret Harding McGill

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The Justice Department led a group of executive branch agencies in calling on federal regulators Thursday to revoke a Chinese state-owned telecom company's permission to provide service in the U.S., citing national security concerns.

Why it matters: It's the latest crackdown from the federal government on China-based communications companies amid tensions between Washington and Beijing over a range of issues.

What's happening: Officials from the DOJ, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State and Commerce found "substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks" in reviewing China Telecom's operations in the U.S.

  • They want the Federal Communications Commission to revoke a 2007 authorization letting the company provide service. China Telecom's U.S. offerings include a wireless service aimed at Chinese-Americans and Chinese tourists and lines for privately transferring data internationally, according to a filing from the agencies.
  • The agencies said the U.S. wing of China Telecom has failed to comply with the requirements related to the 2007 authorization, and also raised concerns about its status a subsidiary of a state-owned enterprise.
  • The company's U.S. operations offer opportunities for state actors to engage in malicious cyber activity, the Justice Department warned.
"Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks. The security of our government and professional communications, as well as of our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity."
John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. 

Flashback: The FCC last year voted to deny a request from China Mobile, another state-owned telecom company, to provide service in the U.S.

  • "The FCC has been looking at this issue," an FCC spokesperson said in a statement. "We welcome the input of the executive branch agencies and will review it carefully." 
  • GOP Commissioner Brendan Carr sought a review of China Telecom and fellow Beijing-controlled enterprise China Unicom's ability to operate in the U.S., as did Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and GOP Sen. Tom Cotton.
  • "Last year, I encouraged the national security agencies to examine China Telecom and to provide us with their views on whether we should revoke their authorizations," Carr tweeted Thursday. "The evidence I saw certainly called the authorizations into question. Glad DOJ acted."

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

The China challenge stumps the 2020 candidates

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Eisen/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Naohiko Hatta - Pool/Getty Images, and Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Most U.S. presidential candidates identify China as a serious national security challenge, but they're short on details as to how they'd tackle the economic, technological and human rights threats posed by the world’s largest authoritarian power.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to reshape the world in its own image and amass enough power to marginalize the United States and Western allies regardless of whether China is contending with President Trump for another four years — or one of his Democratic rivals.

Go deeperArrowJan 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret Harding McGill

Coronavirus exposes the digital divide's toll

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pushes more human activities online, it's forcing a reckoning with the often-invisible digital divide.

Why it matters: The virus crisis is offering vivid case studies of real-world, everyday harms that result from inequality between those who have access to and can afford high-speed internet, and those who cannot.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Technology
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZachary Basu

China bans journalists from 3 major U.S. newspapers

Xi Jinping. Photo: Noel Celis - Pool/Getty Images

The Chinese government announced Tuesday that it will revoke press credentials for American journalists who work for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal and whose credentials were set to expire in 2020, retaliating for state media restrictions by the Trump administration.

Why it matters: It's an escalation of a media war — in the midst of a global pandemic — that will result in U.S. journalists effectively being expelled from China. The journalists will not be permitted to work in Hong Kong or Macao, which is typically what blacklisted journalists have done in the past.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - World