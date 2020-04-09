Trump administration calls for China Telecom to be barred from U.S.

The Justice Department led a group of executive branch agencies in calling on federal regulators Thursday to revoke a Chinese state-owned telecom company's permission to provide service in the U.S., citing national security concerns.

Why it matters: It's the latest crackdown from the federal government on China-based communications companies amid tensions between Washington and Beijing over a range of issues.

What's happening: Officials from the DOJ, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State and Commerce found "substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks" in reviewing China Telecom's operations in the U.S.

They want the Federal Communications Commission to revoke a 2007 authorization letting the company provide service. China Telecom's U.S. offerings include a wireless service aimed at Chinese-Americans and Chinese tourists and lines for privately transferring data internationally, according to a filing from the agencies.

The agencies said the U.S. wing of China Telecom has failed to comply with the requirements related to the 2007 authorization, and also raised concerns about its status a subsidiary of a state-owned enterprise.

The company's U.S. operations offer opportunities for state actors to engage in malicious cyber activity, the Justice Department warned.

"Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks. The security of our government and professional communications, as well as of our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity."

— John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security.

Flashback: The FCC last year voted to deny a request from China Mobile, another state-owned telecom company, to provide service in the U.S.