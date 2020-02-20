38 mins ago - Technology

Trump administration backs Oracle in Google fight

Margaret Harding McGill

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo via The Washington Post.

The Trump administration is siding with Oracle in the database giant's dispute with Google before the Supreme Court — a move that comes as Oracle's founder hosts a high-dollar fundraiser for the president.

Why it matters: Billions of dollars — and, Google argues, the future of software innovation — are at stake as a long-running copyright dispute between the two giant companies heads to the Supreme Court next month.

Driving the news: The solicitor general's office weighed in Wednesday with a brief in support of the company.

  • The administration found Google's policy arguments are "unpersuasive" and argued software code is copyrightable. Google's "verbatim copying of (Oracle's) original computer code into a competing commercial product was not fair use."
  • The brief also rejected Google's arguments about interoperability, noting that Google "designed its Android platform in a manner that made it incompatible" with the Java platform.
    At an earlier stage in litigation, the Obama administration took a similar position, urging the Supreme Court not to accept Google's appeal.

The big picture: The Trump administration brief came Wednesday just as Oracle founder Larry Ellison opened a campaign fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his southern California estate. Tickets ran as much as $250,000, according to an invitation obtained by the Desert Sun.

  • News of the fundraiser prompted typically politically reserved Oracle employees to publicly call out Ellison, arguing the president does not reflect the company's values.
  • A Change.org petition asking Ellison to cancel the fundraiser, and pledging an employee walk-out Thursday if he didn't, had more than 6,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

Details: The News Media Alliance, the Motion Picture Association and the Internet Accountability Project — frequent Google foes — were among the organizations that also offered support for Oracle in Supreme Court briefs Wednesday.

  • Oracle argues Google illegally copied parts of its Java code for its Android software. Google claims the code was not copyrightable and was used fairly.
  • Both the News Media Alliance and the Motion Picture Association said Google is too broad in claiming fair use, denying makers and copyright holders proper compensation for material that ends up in Google products, such as snippets of stories that show up in Google News searches.
  • The Internet Accountability Project, launched in September by a collection of conservatives concerned about big tech companies' power, weighed in because of what the group argues is a pattern of Google stealing intellectual property.
  • "If Google's allowed to get away with this, then anyone with the resources can get away with it," said Rachel Bovard, a senior adviser to IAP, which does not disclose its funding sources.

The other side: Google previously secured support from IBM, Microsoft and smaller tech companies like Etsy and Reddit. The search giant argues an Oracle victory would upend the long-standing industry practice of re-using software interfaces that has led to the development of interoperable computer software.

  • “A remarkable range of consumers, developers, computer scientists, and businesses agree that open software interfaces promote innovation and that no single company should be able to monopolize creativity by blocking software tools from working together," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.

Yes, but: SAS Institute, a software company, argued in support of Oracle and told the court limiting copyright protections would deter investment in creating software.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

Oracle counters Google's innovation claims in Supreme Court fight

Photo illustration: S3studio/Getty Images

Oracle pushed back Wednesday against Google's claims that the survival of software innovation rests on their long-running copyright battle, arguing an Oracle victory will ensure software makers enjoy copyright protections.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court is considering key questions related to software copyright and fair use — with billions of dollars in damages in the balance.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Technology
Margaret Harding McGill

Google gathers D.C. policy pros for closed-door conference

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images

Google brought a slew of D.C. policy experts to its Mountain View, Calif., headquarters this week for a summit, according to people familiar with the event, as the tech company seeks to deflect scrutiny from Washington.

Why it matters: Google is in the midst of reconfiguring its approach to a newly aggressive Washington, and it cut its lobbying budget last year. With this event, the company aims to make sure D.C. influencers from across the ideological spectrum understand its products better.

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020 - Technology
Kia Kokalitcheva

Google HR chief exiting amid employee tensions

Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Eileen Naughton, Google's head of human resources, is stepping down from her role this year to take on a different, New York-based job at the search giant, the company told Fortune and confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Naughton's move comes amid a long period of employee tensions over issues ranging from Google's handling of sexual harassment to its work on controversial projects to its policies for contractors. Meanwhile, its headcount has doubled since 2016, adding 70,000 employees in that period.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Technology